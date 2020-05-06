LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a seventh straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

The Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus released a statement Thursday on the death of George Floyd and the protests that have happened in Arkansas and across America.

"What we see in the streets of our state and nation is the result of voices tolerated--sometimes. Then dismissed. No more," the caucus said.

On the 6th day of protesting, the nightly protest remained peaceful with protesters leaving the Capitol an hour before curfew. Organizer gets up in front the crowd and asks everyone to start heading home.

Below you will find the latest updates on Friday's protests across Arkansas.

We will update this article with the latest information as best we can.

-----------------

Watch Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Police Chief 1 p.m. press conference here:

1:10 p.m.

Mayor Scott said the City of Little Rock Dine Out Initiative is planning to increase outdoor capacity for restaurants.

1 p.m.



Mayor Frank Scott announced he is pushing the city of Little Rock curfew to 10 p.m. starting tonight, June 5. Their goal is to lift the curfew all together on Monday. He is asking for continued cooperation from peaceful protesters and ask them to remain peaceful.

Chief Humphrey said the last two nights of protests have been somewhat peaceful. There has been a total of 8 to 10 arrests in the past couple of days, but none of them were related to vandalism.

Chief Humphrey also thanked the peaceful protesters. He said, “I believe we are setting the tone for the nation for how our citizens are protesting."

12:30 p.m.

The City of North Little Rock curfew has expired, according to Jim Billings, Communication Director for North Little Rock.

12 p.m.

Educators, parents and students are gathering for a peaceful protest in downtown Little Rock right now. Organizers want to give young people a voice in all of this.

KTHV

11:30 a.m.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey will hold a press briefing regarding public safety during protests, curfew, and a new restaurant initiative. The press conference will begin at 1 p.m.

11 a.m.

A protest is scheduled for noon on Friday, June. 5. Protestors have called all educators to participate in a "Response to Injustice" peaceful demonstration, that will begin at the back of the Arkansas State Capitol and end at the 7th Street George Floyd mural.

RELATED: 2 Buffalo police officers suspended after pushing 75-year-old man to ground, sending him to hospital

RELATED: VERIFY: Tear gas is banned from war, but not banned for use by law enforcement internationally

RELATED: Protests in Little Rock continue for 6th day in a row