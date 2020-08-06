LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for the tenth straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

All Sunday afternoon, protesters have gathered at Little Rock Central High School, where activists and the public share ideas and solutions, including a town hall discussing police reform throughout the state.

Last week, Gov. Hutchinson met with the Arkansas protest organizers. He said they discussed how the protests have been handled, the police response, and concrete steps that should be taken.

Monday, June 8

10:20 p.m.

Mayor Scott announced the city of Little Rock will be lifting the curfew. The mayor also said he asked Gov. Hutchinson to reduce police and National Guard presence in Little Rock. He said the National Guard will go back to their normal duties and the Arkansas State Police will be reduced.

The governor agreed to the mayor's requests, but "EO will remain in place."

10:10 a.m.

Chief Humphrey said transparency is very important with the Little Rock Police Department. He said residents allow the department to exist.

"We are modifying our use of force policy, including the name," Chief Humphrey said. "We are going to have a "duty to intervene" rule added to that policy. We need to have a clear cut word that provides our officers the need to intervene when they see something that is not right."

The chief announced he and his staff and are going to create a Triple C Team. It's a constructive creative criticism team and will include some community members and former inmates. It will be based on a diverse constructive conversation.

LRPD arrested six indivuals Sunday night, all relating to traffic warrants. Humphrey said there was not any arrests related to damage, vandalism or violence.



10 a.m.

In a press conference, Mayor Scott said the killing of George Floyd has shown a light to have accountability and transparency between city governments and people.

He said body-worn cameras for the Little Rock Police Department will go before the Board of Directors on Tuesday, June 9.

8 a.m.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. regarding the LRPD comprehensive independent review, LRPD policy changes, Citizens Review Board and curfew.

