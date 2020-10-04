The Arkansas Department of Human Services said in a statement that it is working with the department of health in response to 7 patients contracting coronavirus at the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock.

The first patient showed symptoms of COVID-19 on Tuesday and was tested and isolated, and received a positive test result thereafter.

According to DHS, the other 9 patients in the unit along with 10 employees were tested that night. Test results showed 6 additional positive results for the virus among the 9 patients.

None of the 10 employees tested positive.

Additional staff that has been in contact with the patients who have tested positive are being notified and tested, DHS said.

"No visitors have been allowed at the 224-bed facility since March 12, and employees undergo screening, including fever checks, as they enter the hospital for their shifts each day," the statement reads.

The Health Department is leading the investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.