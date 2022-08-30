Short term renters in Little Rock could see increasing fees

Little Rock wants to crack down on short-term rentals. If passed, property owners for places like Airbnb and Vrbo could pay an additional $100-$500.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — If you have an Airbnb or Vrbo property in Little Rock, you could have to pay more fees soon.

An ordinance on the city's agenda has stated new regulations on short-term properties that will begin if the board votes to approve it. The city said all of this is being done in the name of safety.

"There are other measures as far as safety inspections that need to be accounted for," said Jamie Collins, director of Little Rock's Planning and Development.

Right before the pandemic, the City of Little Rock saw an increase in short-term rentals— which are those that last less than 30 days, like Airbnb and Vrbo rentals.

The city wants to crack down on those properties mainly through license and inspection fees.

Some of the requirements would include:

-Proof of homeowner’s fire, hazard, and liability insurance

- Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

-Fire extinguisher must be accessible

-Annual inspection fee and renewal of business license

The annual inspection fee and renewal of the license will cost between $100 - $500, but the city plans to offer a grace period for existing properties that need to get up to these standards.

"If approved, it will be a six-month period that they are allowed to get up to speed and up to that level," explained Collins.

The city refers to that period as an "undue burden" and necessary for the renter's safety.

"If something does happen then they have those safety measures in place to at least help mitigate that, help them get out in an emergency, help them find the fire extinguishers in those types of scenarios," said Collins.