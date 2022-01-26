Little Rock residents boosting morale for frontline workers with cookies

Gary Wheeler and Kathy Wells say compassion fatigue is more common and want to initiate more giving in these trying times.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two people in Little Rock are hoping to spread the message that compassion is still needed in these trying days and they're doing so by lifting up UAMS medical staff through chocolate chip cookies.

"Having been somebody who's been on call and in those situations before, there's nothing I appreciate more than chocolate or a cookie," said Gary Wheeler.

That's retired pediatrician Gary Wheeler -- he and Kathy Wells have banded together to help lift up UAMS medical staff during this tough time.

While Wheeler had rough patches in his career, he says nothing compares to the past two years -- which have fallen on the shoulders of frontline workers.

"I've been concerned for a long time about my peers. We've learned of nurses and other staff who have just walked off the job because they just cracked, couldn't do it anymore," Kathy Wells said.

For Kathy, her why is to try and lighten the burden felt by frontline workers.

"I need medical care, I receive medical care," Kathy Wells, who is co-spearheading the project, said. "I have my vaccination and booster to try and stay out of their hands while they are overwhelmed, but it's up to all of us."

When talking about stress with Wheeler, he brought up how things have changed from the beginning of the pandemic to now -- saying many are experiencing compassion fatigue.

"Early on, I think people in the community were really active in trying to show their appreciation for what is being done, but that's really fallen off," Wheeler said. "Kathy and I thought, 'this is the time where we need to have some kind of a gesture that shows we still care about them.'"

Wheeler and Wells both agree, taking the initiative to lend a hand is just as important as ever.

"I would say that we've made a good beginning, but since those 18,000 cookies at $7.95 a dozen are going to cost us several thousand dollars, we have a ways to go," Wells said.

They hope their project inspires others to keep compassion alive at a time we could all use it.

While Kathy and Gary are lending a hand to one facility, they hope once they're successful in this project, they can help another.