Little Rock police search for runaway teen

The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway teen girl who was last seen on October 1.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

17-year-old Erica Quim-Chub was last seen in the 5600 block of Baseline Road on October 1.

She is described as being 5'0" in height and weighing about 120 pounds with dark hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404- 3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, or the Little Rock Maor Crimes Division at (501) 371- 4660.