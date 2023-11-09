Little Rock School District creates Spanish social media page to connect with Hispanic Families

The Little Rock School District has been taking steps to improve communication with Hispanic students and families, by creating a new social media page in Spanish.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has been taking steps to improve communication with its Hispanic students and families.

In an announcement released on Monday morning, the district said they launched a new social media page all in Spanish.

"We see an urgent need to bridge any existing gaps in educational access and support," LRSD Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright said.

That's why Dr. Wright and other administrators decided to create a new Facebook page to update parents on important announcements in Spanish. It's one of the ways they plan to improve communication within the district.

"Our goal is to ensure that Hispanic families feel heard, valued, seen, and well-informed about the resources and opportunities that exist within our school district. This proactive approach fosters a more collaborative and supportive education environment for everyone involved," Dr. Wright explained.

"I think we're the best people to tell our own story. And Facebook is definitely a platform that we can utilize to do that," LRSD ESOL Director, Dr. Karen Henery said.

Part of this approach includes hiring a Community Outreach Bilingual Liason.

Beatriz Varela is the person who is taking on that new role.

"Saying we care and to care is different. My position is to care. My intention is to be visible. My intention is to be accessible for all the families," Varela said.

Some of her duties include customer service, conflict resolution, and helping to overcome the language barrier.

"We're going to have a one-on-one person that is going to solve the problems. We're not saying that we're going to do it in three minutes, but we're definitely going to be there when you call us." Varela said. "And we're going to have two centralized numbers for you to call and be sure you're going to have a response about your concern."

"Every effort that will go to bring those kids into the better understanding of the school, the assignments will translate in the future, even better students and better citizens, better workers, better taxpayers," Mexican Consul, Carlos Giralt said.