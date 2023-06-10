Police search for runaway 15-year-old in Little Rock

The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway teen who was last seen on September 24.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

15-year-old Adelso Cu-Pacay (also goes by Jairo Pacay) was last seen in the 3600 block of Baseline Road on September 24.

He is described as being 5'5" in height and weighing about 165 pounds with dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, or the Little Rock Major Crimes Division at (501) 371- 4660.