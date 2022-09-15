North Little Rock group hosting second annual festival for Hispanic Heritage Month

The second annual event will be hosted by the Seis Puentes Education and Resource Center on Sept. 17 and will last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thursday marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month throughout the United States, as people around the country are given the opportunity to celebrate Hispanic histories, cultures and contributions.

This coming Saturday, many will be gathering in the Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock to take an important look at the history of Hispanic Heritage celebrations, highlighting how they continue to bring communities together.

The second annual event will be hosted by the Seis Puentes Education and Resource Center on Sept. 17 and will last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and will provide food vendors, art vendors, live entertainment, and various activities for children.