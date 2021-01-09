City of Little Rock offers shelter to Hurricane Ida evacuees

The city is now offering hotel vouchers for residents of Louisiana and Mississippi impacted by Hurricane Ida.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The city of Little Rock wants to lend a hand to anyone who has evacuated to the capital city.

The city is now offering hotel vouchers for residents of Louisiana and Mississippi impacted by Hurricane Ida.

People impacted by Ida need to show a photo ID and verify they have an address in impacted areas. Your driver's license will work.

Tracey Shine with the City of Little Rock will coordinate getting these vouchers into the hands of those that need them. She can be contacted at (501) 291-8570.