Little Rock shelters advocate getting homeless off the street after fatal stabbings

The stabbing attacks that Little Rock police alerted the community of on Thursday have shelters on edge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The stabbing attacks that Little Rock police alerted the community of on Thursday have shelters on edge.

They are cautiously working to make the homeless population aware of the suspect.



"It's rough out there, it's dangerous,” said Jeremy Burten.

"I did run the streets,” said Burten.



Burten worries for those who are still living that life.

Because as police still search for the stabbing suspect, he fears someone else could become a victim.

The man police are looking for is out during the early morning hours from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. which makes the homeless population a target.

The Nehemiah House said following the alert of the stabbings, they are interacting with the homeless population.

The director of the non-profit organization said they currently have space available to provide help.

"It's important that they know we are here. We want them here. We want them to get the help. We want people to say, 'I just need help,'" said Derek Jones, the Director of Recovery at Nehemiah House.

Whether they have an addiction, a mental health issue, or even if it’s shame Burten explains those are many reasons why it's hard getting the homeless to safety.

"This world tells us we have to white-knuckle it and do it ourselves, but sometimes that's not the case. Sometimes you need a hand up to get through life,” said Burten.

Burten received help years ago through the Nehemiah House, now hopes his story will help someone on the streets get out of harm's way.

"I started my new life journey through this place,” said Burten.

At the Nehemiah House, they help people target causes of homelessness.