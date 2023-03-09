Little Rock splash pad had multiple health violations before brain-eating amoeba death

We're learning more about what led up to a child's death after they were exposed to a rare, brain-eating amoeba at the Country Club of Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're learning more about what led up to a child's death after they were exposed to a rare, brain-eating amoeba at the Country Club of Little Rock.

Inspection reports obtained from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) revealed that the club's pool and splash pad were in violation of several health codes.

On September 3, ADH ordered the country club to close both its pool and splash pad after a 16-month-old child contracted an infection after recently spending time at the splash pad.

Swabs from the pool and splash pad were sent to the CDC, who confirmed at least one sample tested positive for Naegleria fowleri amoeba— which caused the infection that led to the child's death.

The amoeba lives in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds, and hot springs, but can also appear in bodies of water such as pools or splash pads if they are not properly maintained.

Often called the "brain-eating amoeba", it causes swelling in the brain and can often lead to death.

According to an ADH Environmental Health Protection Services report on September 3, inspectors found six code violations at the country club, including excessive chlorine and pH levels.

The report noted that the chlorinator for the splash pad was not working and staff were "hand-feeding" chlorine. Additionally, the flow meter was not showing adequate flow through the pool system, and pool water from a large leak in the equipment room was being pumped into the pool surge pit.

Lastly, ADH observed that staff were not keeping operational reports of the pool facilities.

In a letter to the country club, J. Terry Paul, chief of the ADH Environmental Health branch stated, "With the above-referenced violations found during inspection on 9/3/23, the pool and splash pad should not have been open to the public with those critical items occurring. Based on the above-referenced violations, your facility shall remain closed until compliance with all listed items is resolved."