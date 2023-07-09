Little Rock storm leads to more insurance claims

Arkansans are still cleaning up from the March tornado, and after Wednesday's storm, the work has doubled, leading to more insurance claims. Here's what to know.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homeowners in already tornado-damaged areas of Little Rock are again picking up damage after Wednesday afternoon's storms.

A microburst storm swept through the area, creating more problems in an area already heavily damaged.

"To have it happen twice in six months is extremely frustrating," Ruth Griffin said. "We've lived here for 20 years and never had a hole in our siding."

That fortune changed after the tornado in March and again Wednesday as the storm swept through.

"There was a limb sticking through our dining room and water pouring through it," Carey Griffin said.

The cleanup process has been long for the Griffin family, including fixes to the fence, parts of the roof and siding.

Life has an awful way of throwing curveballs when you least expect it.

"Just two weeks ago, they finished it, and now there's a hole there," Carey Griffin said.

It's another headache, which means another call to insurance agents like Matt Eagle.

"By the end of the year, they're gonna be double the amounts of claims they had last year," Eagle said.

Eagle is the sales manager at McGhee Insurance Agency. Busy doesn't even begin to cover what they've seen the past few months.

"The phones have been blowing up for sure," Eagle said. "The companies are overloaded with claims and struggling to take care of everybody in a timely manner."

To help ease that process along, Eagle recommended a few basic steps. First, make sure you call as soon as you see damage.

Eagle said the longer people wait, the slower the process gets.

Don't forget, this damage from Wednesday's storms is an entirely separate call from the March tornado damage.

"70-mile-an-hour winds come through and knock it down again," Eagle said. "That is two separate claims for that individual."

The Griffin family has already made their claims, and an inspector is coming out over the weekend to look at that new damage. While it's annoying to go through the process again, they have some advice for those who need it.