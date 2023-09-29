Little Rock superintendent discusses future of district

Little Rock School District Superintendent Jermall Wright is crafting a long-term plan amid less enrollment, a decreased budget, and struggling literacy rates.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's Little Rock School District Superintendent Jermall Wright's second year leading the school, and it's time to think about long-term plans.

"I think that's the challenge when you have so many different areas you know you need to address," Wright said. "You can't do it all."

This year, the district faces lower enrollment, which affects how much money is in the budget.

The district's budget for the year 2024 is taking a hit. They are looking at having almost $7 million less than last year.

Wright said in the past 10 years, LRSD has seen enrollment go from 26,000 students to around 20,000.

"We've got to adjust our staffing, our program and even the number of school buildings we have," Wright said.

As Wright continues looking at the district's future, he said some other priorities are improving the schools and raising literacy rates in students, especially as Southwest High School continues to have an "F" rating by the Department of Education.

"This is the fourth year, I believe, of Southwest, and we are on our third principle," Wright said. "Just like when you look at leadership changes in our district, sometimes constant changes spur instability."

But his biggest priority is the safety of students and staff at school.