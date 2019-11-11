LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) announced Monday that the a one day strike will take place on Thursday, November 14.

LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon announced the strike, saying the association is working with #OneLRSD, a community-based group, to hold the strike and to "prevent Governor Hutchinson and his appointed state board from segregating the city's public schools."

"The coalition also wants one locally elected city school board with full decision-making authority," the LREA said in a press release. "It is the best way to ensure that all students receive a public education that serves their interests and needs."

The state Board of Education voted last month to no longer recognize the union once the state's contract expired on Oct. 31.

The district has said it would keep schools open during a strike.

Union leaders want the state to restore full local control of the district and their bargaining power. Arkansas has run Little Rock's schools since 2015.

The LREA president said that Hutchinson and his "appointed state board of education are determined to segregate our public schools."

"When they first tried it last month, this community joined with us, and, together, we blocked their plans," Gordon said. "We must come together again to stand up for our students and our public schools."

The state board has voted to put the district under a local board to be elected in 2020 with limited authority.

