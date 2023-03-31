Here's the path the tornado took in Little Rock

The tornado could have traveled more than 40 miles.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Preliminary data shows the large tornado that devastated part of West Little Rock could have traveled more than 40 miles in total as it toppled trees and destroyed businesses and homes.

While an official report from the National Weather Service is forthcoming, THV11 meteorologist Corallys Ortiz shows the apparent path the tornado took on Friday:

A radar loop shows how the storms moved through the area:

As of Saturday morning, at least 3 deaths were confirmed in the state. Two of those were in Wynne, Arkansas.