Body of Little Rock woman found in east Arkansas river, state police say

LEE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, the body of 30-year-old Kaniya Weddle was found in a "vehicle discovered floating" down the Saint Francis River in Lee County.

Lee County authorities say they notified state police on Thursday, April 22, who is now leading the investigation.

The vehicle was found floating near a boat dock at the Huxtable Pumping Station off Arkansas Highway 121.

The manner and cause of death have not yet been released.