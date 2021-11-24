Little Rock woman offering free Thanksgiving meals to community

Megan Johnson decided to celebrate Thanksgiving a little differently in 2021 than she has in the past years.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whenever we think about Thanksgiving most of us picture food, family and football.

But, one Little Rock woman is focusing on the 'giving' part of the holiday.

For Megan Johnson, cleaning has always been therapeutic.

"I enjoy coming home to a space that's neat and tidy," she said.

In the past year, Johnson has turned that therapy into a business.

"I was sort of on the path of figuring out what my next career move was going to be," she said.

2020 wasn't all about professional transitions for Johnson though.

"I have initiated a lot of change in my personal life this year," she said.

This is why as Thanksgiving got closer, Johnson decided to celebrate the holiday a little differently than in past years.

"I'm starting a new tradition of sharing the food that I love to cook with people that I don't necessarily know," she said.

To find those strangers, Johnson took to Facebook and offered up her food and home delivery on the last Thursday of November.

"I just want to make sure that everybody can have access to an actual home cooked meal. I think that's really important," she said.

Since Monday, Johnson has been trading in her sponge during the day, for a spatula at night.

While someone close to her heart has been holding down the fort whenever she's gone.

"My daughter is at home, so while I'm out working, she's been at home. She's in charge of the macaroni and cheese, and she's getting some potatoes ready today," she said.

Johnson is making extra food, with the goal of not turning anyone away on Thanksgiving Day. She already has close to 40 strangers that she has already committed to feed.

"I want to be a part of the community that I live in. I want to give back and share it with others," she said.

A giving spirit that Johnson hopes inspires others to do the same this holiday season.

"I wanted to do something to show other people, kind of a different way that you can appreciate the people in your community, and make sure that my daughter understands how important it is to give back," she said.

If people want to help cook or they want a meal for Thanksgiving Day, it's not too late.