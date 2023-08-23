x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Little Rock Zoo closes due to extreme heat

The Little Rock Zoo will be closed Aug. 24-26 to protect staff, guests and animals from the excessive heat.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced it will be closed Aug. 24-26 due to the excessive heat slamming Central Arkansas.

Officials said the zoo will reopen under modified hours on Aug. 27. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

"The decision to limit outdoor exposure during these dangerously hot days was made for the well-being of staff, guests and animals," Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui said. "We will continue to monitor the long-range weather forecast for changes... We appreciate your patience and understanding."

Updates for the Little Rock Zoo can be found on its Facebook page and website.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out