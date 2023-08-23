Little Rock Zoo closes due to extreme heat

The Little Rock Zoo will be closed Aug. 24-26 to protect staff, guests and animals from the excessive heat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced it will be closed Aug. 24-26 due to the excessive heat slamming Central Arkansas.

Officials said the zoo will reopen under modified hours on Aug. 27. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

"The decision to limit outdoor exposure during these dangerously hot days was made for the well-being of staff, guests and animals," Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui said. "We will continue to monitor the long-range weather forecast for changes... We appreciate your patience and understanding."