Little Rock Zoo works on major upgrades with bond funding

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s announcement of another sales tax increase proposal on Monday night, there have been some questions about what exactly will be included.

For example, will the zoo have another chance to get additional funding from tax dollars? This was one of Mayor Scott's biggest pushes for his failed tax increase in 2021.

The question is still unanswered as we wait to see the proposal introduced to the board of directors— but Little Rock Zoo Director, Susan Altrui explained that she remains hopeful.

"Whatever we invest in the zoo it's a huge economic investment in Central Arkansas. We see a lot of tourists come to the zoo. We see a lot of payoff in the education we are able to provide.," said Altrui.

In the meantime, the zoo will see major updates with thanks from a bond that voters passed last year.

More than $5 million will go towards a makeover of the zoo entrance, upgrading the amphitheater, and renovating some of the small monkey habitats.

"What we are looking at doing is going to be one of the most significant upgrades that the zoo has ever seen," Altrui explained.

These projects are expected to take a few years to complete.