20th annual Little Rock Marathon set to kick off this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weekend is set to be filled with activity as parts of Little Rock will be closed along La Harpe Blvd. until 10 p.m. Sunday in anticipation of the 20th annual Little Rock Marathon.

Ahead of the race, organizers are awaiting thousands of people that are expected to show up for the marathon, between the runners and the spectators as well.

In addition to that amount, there are set to be than 1,500 volunteers and workers that are happy to return to a more familiar pace and they're not alone in feeling that way.

Participants like Sid Busch are equally excited.

"My run is in honor of young men and women in the military who lost their lives," Busch said.

Whether you are in the 5K, 10K, or half marathon, the impact of the race goes far beyond just a race for many people.

"Most of the people I run for, I've never met them," Busch said.

He was in the military for 26-years and said his homage started after he was contacted by the parents of fallen servicemen, asking him if he could run for their lost ones.

In his 76-years of life, he's participated in more than 200 marathons, with 14 of those taking place here in Little Rock.

Despite the large amount of races, Busch said that each still has a special meaning.

"It's a very humbling experience. I never really thought how much it meant to them," Busch said.

This year, he will be among the more than 6,000 racers that are expected to participate in the 20th anniversary event.

Mike Garrity, race director, said he's happy more people are lacing up for the marathon. These numbers are great to see, but they're still down from the turnout that he's used to.

"We're closer usually to 12-15,000," Garrity said. "In COVID times the last two years, it's kind of where we've been."

COVID caused race directors to make some tough decisions. Most recently the surge of omicron cases put a pause on many things, including the kid's race back in November.

"It was a concern because that age group is first through sixth grade. At that time they weren't eligible for vaccines and it was just the best practice not to bring 1000 kids together in a situation like that," Garrity said.

But now with a decline in daily new cases, he's happy that the race is back on this year.

It's a feeling that's shared with Libby Doss-Lloyd, Director of Communications for the Little Rock Convention and Visitor's Bureau, who said she expects this to be a successful weekend.

"They're staying in hotels, they're eating at our restaurants, and then they go into our attractions," Doss-Lloyd said. "That estimated economic impact will be probably close to $2.3 million."

From management, to volunteers, to runners-- everyone is excited for the race. One of the ones most excited is Busch, who said nothing is stopping him from participating, whether its the rainy forecast for the recent heart surgery that he just had.

"The fact that I still have so many kids I've got a run in honor of, I just keep plodding along," Busch said.

On Saturday the 5K, 10K and kid's race will all take place. The following day, runners will take part in the marathon and half marathon.

Following the event, La Harpe Blvd. will be back open at 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.