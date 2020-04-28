LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A spokesperson for the City of Little Rock has confirmed that there are four LRPD officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first officer with a positive test result was announced on April 3, when the department said the officer took "precautionary steps and self-quarantined after the potential exposure over a week ago."

LRPD said that those measures limited the officer's exposure to the public and other officers.

The status of the new COVID-19 positive officers' conditions have not yet been released, or any other information regarding their recent exposure.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.