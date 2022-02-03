What the closure of Booker Arts Magnet School could mean for Little Rock community

As Booker Arts Magnet School is set to be shut down, some are concerned about what the school's closure could mean for those in the community.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last Thursday the Little Rock School Board voted to close two elementary schools, with one of the aforementioned being Booker Arts Magnet School.

Ahead of the school's closure, community members are concerned for one of the big staples at the school that brings people out each day-- the track.

The track is school's track is available to the public after 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it's also available to use on the weekends.

"As long as the weather's nice, we're out here. Honestly, I've been coming to this track since I was about six years old. I'm bringing my children here to walk," Rebecca Karriem said.

Both her 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter attend Booker Arts Magnet. They aware that they will be leaving the school at the end of the year, but wonder if they'll have to give up walking on the track too.

Karriem said the track was a place where she could get out, get a breath of fresh air and exercise, especially throughout the pandemic.

It's a trick situation as the City of Little Rock said the land where the school sits isn't even owned by Little Rock School District (LRSD).

Instead, it's being leased by Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park, a cemetery that sits right behind it.

With that in mind, the more than 60-acres of land is technically owned by the city rather than the school district.

Those with the cemetery were unable to confirm if the track is also a part of ownership. There also aren't any definitive plans for what's next with the land, which is why the school's closing worries neighbors.

"It would be taking away from this community, because a lot of people use that track and field. A lot of coaches that have little league teams use that track and field for practice and games," John Veasley said.

Veasley lives around the corner from the school and the track.

He said he usually sees dozens of people on the track at once, especially when spring begins

One of those people is his grandson, who likes to go in circles around the track.

"I take them over there at times, we get out there and let them walk," Veasley said.

Many in the area said that they wouldn't want the area to turn into more grounds for the cemetery because they enjoy having recreational space for the community.

"I would not like it because we need a kind of recreation around here like running. A lot of times, a lot of people just go over there to see those kids play on the track," Judy Smith said.

Unfortunately, it's currently a waiting game as those in the community are waiting for more information as to what's next after the school closing.