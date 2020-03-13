LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grocery stores all across central Arkansas have seen a significant increase in the number of shoppers after the coronavirus was labeled a pandemic.

Lou Anne Herget's small grocery store Heights Corner Market is running out of toilet paper daily. She said that is unusual for a store her size.

"We usually always have at least toilet paper on hand," Herget said.

The same goes for other products, too.

"We've run out of chicken today— rices, mixes. Anything that is shelf-stable," Herget said. "We had been trying to get hand sanitizer, can't get that and hear it can be a year for that."

New customers are coming in if they can't find what they're looking for at the big box stores. All of this caused by COVID-19.

"Now it's hit Arkansas hard enough that I think everyone is panicking," Herget said.

Stocked up carts can be seen in parking lots all across town. Empty shelves have become the norm.

"I walked out with nothing… I walked in and decided it ain't worth it," one shopper said.

Lines also spanned all the way to the back of some stores. Finding any sort of meat has also proven to be a challenge.

"We waited 30 to 40 minutes in line," Kiana Wheeler said.

Herget is having to order truckloads of new items every day. But, she's doing what she can to help her customers get what they need.

"Hand soap works just as well and I think people just need to keep that in mind to just wash your hands as often as possible," she said.

Herget said she will have more toilet paper in stock Friday morning.

