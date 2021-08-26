Arkansas organization opens new building in Little Rock to help youth in need

Immerse Arkansas has a new building for an old idea – helping people out with the necessities. The facility provides housing to youth aging out of foster care.

For one employee, she knows just how important programs like this are. She went through this herself.

"I was a teen and I was homeless," Andrea Williams, who now works at Immerse Arkansas, said. "I was just really lost."

She said eight years ago, she needed help turning her life around.

"I would like to think that sooner or later, I would have gotten it together," Williams said. "With them being able to assist me with the little that they had and them having more, I just know that they're going to be able to to help more people in a better way."

Rather than doing it alone, she found a program that changed her life. Immerse Arkansas helped her get the necessities she needed to get back on her feet eight years ago.

Fast forward to today, and Williams is marking another milestone in her journey – seeing the program that helped her all those years ago open the doors on a new facility.

"So it's a space where there's a lot of young people that need this kind of help, they're already here," Eric Gilmore, Executive Director of Immerse Arkansas, said. "So we just thought it would be important to be nearby."

Gilmore said the facility, just off Asher in Little Rock, has spaces for all sorts of things people may need.

There's a new kitchen, where they can learn to cook, along with grab-and-go food. There's also laundry services, as well as classrooms.

"We know it's in their hearts. It's what they want to do, what they want to achieve," Gilmore said. "So you have an opportunity to really help set and direct and encourage the trajectory of where they're headed and goals that they'll achieve."

That's what brought Williams back to where her life changed, and with a space designed to help, they're ready to keep their mission going.