Arkansas Senate votes to pass drag performance bill which now heads to House

On Tuesday afternoon, the Arkansas Senate passed Senate Bill 43, which classifies drag performances as an "adult-oriented business." It now heads to the House.

The bill is aimed at restricting drag shows by putting them in the same category as strip clubs.

According to the bill, examples of adult-oriented businesses include the following:

adult bookstores or video stores

adult live entertainment

escort agencies

nude model studio

massage business with adult services

adult motion picture theater

adult cabaret

The bill passed 29-6 along party lines after debate between state senators.

Though the bill passed, there's still quite the journey ahead for this piece of legislation. It must now head to the house floor, and then it would proceed to the governor.