83rd Annual Arkansas State Fair returns this week | What to know

If you've been looking for something fun to do with the whole family then you're in luck! The Arkansas State Fair is set to begin this week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s not considered fall in Arkansas without the state fair, and preparations have been underway as the fair makes its way back to Central Arkansas this Friday.

“We got some of the carnival rides starting to roll in. They've been in Tulsa at the Tulsa State Fair, they're going to be coming in throughout the rest of the day, and tomorrow morning," said Will Hornburg, the Director of Sales and Promotions with the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

He also explained how the 96 acres of property of the fairgrounds may look bare on Monday, but once Friday arrives, there will barely be 20 feet in between everything.

“They'll start setting up, and all the rides will get inspected by the Department of Labor to make sure that they're safe to go," Hornburg added.

From rides to even the visitors— Hornburg said safety in all aspects has been their top priority.

“We've got plenty of parking at both our north lot and south lot with shuttles that are running in, and those are all secure parking areas," Hornburg said.

However there are some new things this year, such as kids will no longer be able to stay late without an adult.

“We've also instituted a youth curfew this year. So, after 6:00 p.m. if you're under 18 years old, you need to be with an adult 21-years-old," he said.

As the 83rd Arkansas State Fair approaches, there will also be some funky foods that you can try out.

“We've got a deep-fried peanut butter and jelly with a Razorback cherry sauce. There's funnel cake push pop you know like the old pushpops. They'll do different flavors with the funnel cakes inside of that. And then we also have a couple of new food vendors," Hornburg described.

Besides the food on the mid-way, fair-goers can also check out the independent food vendors, many of which are local.

Right next to the food court, many can catch the daily concerts.

On Friday, Matt Stell will open and Phil Vassar will follow. On Saturday, Morris Day and Time will headline the show.

Sunday is the start of the Hispanic Concert Series where several Hispanic bands will perform.

Whatever brings you out to the state fair, Hornburg explained that they’ve been preparing and they’re ready.

“We'll open gates at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, and we'll start with a promotion of free lunch at the fair. It's free admission and free parking from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.," Hornburg said.