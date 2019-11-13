LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders posted in support of teachers, students and parents of the Little Rock School District, along with information regarding Little Rock Education Association's plan to do a one-day strike this Thursday.

Sanders opened the Facebook post referencing his history in politics, saying "Since my time at the University of Chicago I have stood against segregation."

RELATED: Former LRSD teachers weigh in on district's history, possible solutions





According to a recent Quinnipiac poll, Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads the Democratic primary race with 28 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, with Biden trailing behind at 21 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders in third with 15 percent.

Bernie Sanders Facebook

The LREA announced Monday that the one day strike will take place on Thursday, November 14.

LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon announced the strike, saying the association is working with #OneLRSD, a community-based group, to hold the strike and to "prevent Governor Hutchinson and his appointed state board from segregating the city's public schools."

RELATED: Little Rock teachers union to hold 1-day strike to 'stand up' for public schools, students

Education Secretary Johnny Key said in a statement that the strike, "even for just one day, sends the wrong message to Little Rock School District students, the community, and the state of Arkansas."