Big Dam Bridge 100 race returns to Little Rock

After the pandemic shifted the race to virtual last year, Big Dam Bridge 100 is in full swing this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Big Dam Bridge 100: The race to celebrate the largest pedestrian and cycle bridge in America.

Organizers had to shorten the race last year because of the pandemic, so they are coming back stronger than ever.

Three thousand cyclists are expected to participate this year. The race will begin Saturday morning.

Masks are required in indoor settings, like at the State House Convention Center when you go to pick up your packet.

After tacks were thrown on the race course a couple of years ago... This year, they will be checking the trails before the race.

"We have magnetized trucks that are going out for the ride to make sure there is nothing in the roadway that would hinder any of our riders," said Jana Cohen, a Big Dam Bridge 100 organizer.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitor's Bureau is expecting this to be a big weekend for the city economically.

They estimate $700,000 dollars of additional revenue.

"It's a great opportunity for us to show off our cycling options: the river trail and the Big Dam Bridge on a national stage," said LRCVB's David Russell.

"There will be people here from throughout the country enjoying our brand of Southern hospitality," said Russell.