Cannibal and Craft opens in downtown Little Rock amid pandemic restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It is certainly not the ideal time to open a brand new bar and nightclub, but Cannibal and Craft in downtown Little Rock is officially opening its doors.

The bar is currently in its soft opening, open Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. until close.

"It's kind of an interesting social experiment," Susan Erwin Prowse said. "The owners are also the owners of Willy D's so we are very much understanding of how things are evolving during this time."

Susan Erwin Prowse is the entertainment coordinator and said operating under phase two restrictions the past couple of months at Willy D's is manageable, so they felt comfortable opening up.

"We're seeing people really adhere to the mask requirements and understanding social distancing more as a community and as a society," she said.

Cannibal and Craft replaces Ernie Biggs in the River Market, offering a more upscale experience. It originated in Fayetteville.

“We have the upstairs night club, of course during phase two there’s no dancing so we have seating up there but it’s a really cool vibe," Prowse said.

Diana Long, the director of River Market operations, said it is encouraging to see a new place open up during these times.

"I'm glad that they have been able to push through and be able to open," Long said. "It looks amazing, it's nice to have another a little bit higher-end feeling bar on that end of the street."

But, she worries the upcoming winter months will prove to be a challenge for every restaurant.

"But I think that if they can do it, that's just all the better for us and the River Market District moving forward, they're going to be an asset," Long said.

Prowse said they are confident they can push through the next couple of months.

"Hopefully, we just get through this on the other side and grow and provide a wonderful space for downtown," Prowse said.