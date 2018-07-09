LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A proposed roundabout in the Walton Heights neighborhood will no longer be a reality after multiple complaints from neighbors.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation originally proposed the roundabout last year as part of a plan to widen a part of Cantrell. The roundabout would have gone near the entrance of the neighborhood and would have helped to connect river Mountain Road and the Arkansas River Trail.

An ARDOT spokesman said comment forms from neighbors are what compelled them to nix the roundabout.

"I do care about the community enough to know we need to have a voice if this is going to be decided in part of what we say,” Daniel Hickey said.

Hickey has lived in Walton heights for the past two years. He said talk about the roundabout has stirred up some strong opinions.

"I went to a ARDOT meeting about a year ago and it was discussed it was possible to have a roundabout. At the time, it sounded exciting. It would be something new in the neighborhood,” he said.

Hickey said after looks at plans closer, it became apparent it would drastically alter the landscape of the neighborhood. He said homes were up for removal and dozens of trees would have to be knocked down.

“I had friends that went to the latest meeting, it became apparent it would totally take out a lot of trees and totally change the environment,” he said

Hickey helped get the word out about the proposed demolitions. He said almost everyone was against it.

“I distributed questionnaires to about 75 homes and everyone I talked to was pretty against it when they saw what would happen,” Hickey said.

ARDOT met with the Walton Heights/Candlewood Homeowners Association this week and have instead come up with a new plan. The plan is to put in a regular road from the Cantrell/Rodney Parham intersection to meet with Southridge.

An ARDOT spokesman said this new plan will acquire much less land and no homes will need to be demolished. ARDOT will hold another town hall meeting Sept. 18 at Christ the King from 4-7 p.m. to unveil the new plans.

© 2018 KTHV