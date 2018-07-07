LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The City of Little Rock is now accepting applications for its new municipal identification cards, which are available to those individuals who do not qualify for other forms of identification.

The municipal ID cards could benefit thousands of city residents, including people in the Hispanic and homeless communities. City officials said they will not ask card applicants about their immigration status.

The program comes after years of discussions and was launched in conjunction with the grand opening of the city's Multicultural Liaison Office. Potential applicants began lining up hours before the ceremony in order to schedule appointments to apply for the identification card.

"It's going to help me a lot," said Carlos Prado, who was among those in line.

Prado has an ID from his native El Salvador, but the Little Rock resident says a city identification card will provide him with new opportunity.

"It's a big step for us," he said in regard to the Hispanic community. "We feel like we are one like we belong to this community." The city hopes the program will help connect people to municipal services, incorporate them into the local economy, increase security, and provide them with a sense of belonging. All city departments and several financial institutions will accept the cards, which could help reduce crime among the immigrant population.

"They won't be victimized because people know they're carrying cash," said Maricella Garcia, the city's multicultural liaison.

She said people may also use the cards to establish utility accounts, apply for jobs, or access medical care.

"We're not engaging in the immigration debate here in Little Rock," Garcia said. "We're not trying to subvert anything. What We're trying to do is recognize our residents and know who they are and make them feel welcome." Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the Little Rock ID Card, including application requirements and how-to setup an appointment.

Related Headlines:

Little Rock to issue ID cards to help immigrants, homeless community

© 2018 KTHV