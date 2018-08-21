LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The up-and-down weather in central Arkansas this year is not only frustrating to the people who live here but is also costing the City of Little Rock a lot of money.

Little Rock is $2.9 million short of what it expected to have this year, and the city’s finance director says Mother Nature is partly to blame.

The Little Rock Board of Directors will vote on a package of budget amendments during its regular meeting on Tuesday. According to data from the city’s finance department, the changes will decrease the city’s projected general fund revenue for the year by more than a million dollars, while increasing expenses by more than $1.8 million.

The biggest factor is sales tax collections, which are estimated to be $1.97 million below the city’s forecast. Sara Lenehan, the Finance Director for the City of Little Rock, said online shopping contributes to the difference.

“It is difficult to project sales tax revenue,” Lenehan wrote in an email Monday afternoon. “The growth in Internet sales has significantly slowed tax growth for years. While the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision provides hope for the future collection of Internet sales tax, it will likely be a year before any action taken by the state legislature can be effective.”

Lenehan said another large reason for the smaller-than-expected revenue figure is the weather. Susan Altrui, Director of the Little Rock Zoo, agreed.

“When it’s about 60-70 degrees,” she said, “and shining; when we have those kinds of days, then the zoo is going to be packed. And, unfortunately, we just have not had a whole lot of those days.”

Altrui said zoo attendance is highest when the temperature is between 50-89 degrees and there is no precipitation. The weather is most important on Saturday, which is generally the busiest day of the week. But good days, and a good Saturday in particular, have been few and far between in 2018.

“In January and February, we saw a lot of very cold, wet weather,” Altrui said. “Especially in the month of February. We only had about seven days that month, compared to 21 the year before.

The zoo is $311,000 behind its revenue forecast for the year. But the zoo is not alone: the Hindman, Rebsamen and War Memorial golf courses are a combined $190,000 short, as well. They have all been forced to close at various times because of either freezing conditions or flooding.

“For us,” Altrui said, “it equates to only about a 10 percent decline in revenue, total, so it’s a gap that we can easily make up, and hopefully will be one that other attractions can make up, as well.”

Another significant reason for the difference in revenue is the franchise tax paid to the city by providers of local telephone service. The tax is based on the rates charged by the utilities to customers, but Lenehan said federal tax cuts that have benefitted consumers have hurt the city by $1.2 million.

“The passage of the Federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 generated significant tax savings for utility companies, effective in 2018,” she explained. “As a result of the tax savings, rate increases that had been previously approved by the Public Service Commission were reversed, reducing franchise fee income to the City.”

Altrui said she felt some pressure from city leaders to reach the zoo’s revenue targets, but not an extraordinary amount.

Just as sunlight began to break through the clouds over the zoo Monday afternoon, Altrui said she sees a positive financial forecast for the rest of 2018.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some great weather this fall,” she said, “and some great activities — things like Boo and the Zoo, coming up, that’ll be great for families, that will get more people out, and we’ll be able to make up some of that lost ground.”

Lenehan said the city has implemented some spending cuts to reduce the outflow of money. According to the city’s 2018 budget, it began the year with a surplus of approximately $23 million in its general fund, so drastic measure will not likely be necessary.

Lenehan added that the sales tax figures are current through May, and that, given the volatility inherent in sales tax collections, projections could continue to change until the end of 2018.

