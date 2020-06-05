LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Effective Wednesday, May 6, the City of Little Rock will enact a curfew change from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to midnight to 5 a.m. The daytime curfew hours for minors will continue through May 27.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. had originally set the curfew in place from midnight to 5 a.m., but he said he felt the need for an extension to reduce social gatherings of 10 people or more.

"We cannot do business as usual," the mayor said in an April press conference. "These are unusual times and we must do all within our power and authority to slow the spread of this virus."

For more information on Little Rock's efforts related to COVID-19, you can visit their website here.