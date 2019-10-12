LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from March 2019.

The City of Little Rock is interested in exploring ways to reduce the waste and litter of single use plastic bags and their impact to the community and environment.

Single use plastic bags have been proven to harm land, waterway, and ocean environments as well as wildlife, fish, and other aquatic species. The city is interested in mitigating these downstream impacts in the community as well as contributing to the stewardship of our national and global environments.

According to the City of Little Rock, the estimated tens of millions of single use plastic bags used annually in Little Rock not only add waste to landfills, but create litter on the streets and in the parks, get caught in trees and go down our storm drains.

Many of the plastic bags ultimately end up in the Fourche Creek Watershed, and nearly 75 percent of Little Rock's surface water drains into the Watershed.

Volunteer cleanup efforts in Fourche Creek uncover thousands of pounds of trash each year. Single use plastic bags drain from tributaries and are collected in every Fourche Creek cleanup.

The City of Little Rock wants to hear from you. You can answer questions about reducing litter and waste in this brief survey if you are a resident of or visitor to Little Rock.

RELATED: Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from Little Rock cleanup program

RELATED: Homeless helpers set down roots as The Van adds 'The Farm' to its resources

RELATED: Little Rock sees success after program pays homeless minimum wage to pick up litter