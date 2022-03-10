City of Little Rock terminates contract with LITFest partner

The City of Little Rock announced that it will be terminating its contract with Think Rubix, LLC ahead of the inaugural LITFest.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced that it will be terminating its contract with Think Rubix LLC, a key partner in the promotion of the city's new LITFest.

The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 3, with the city sharing a 15-day notice to Think Rubix as a result of "violations" of the two parties' contract.

The city shared that it has issued a "stop payment procedure" for a $30,000 check that was issued and stated that no further payments will be issued in the future.

City officials went on to emphasize that no indirect or direct city funds will be used for the upcoming festival.

This announcement comes nearly two weeks after the city announced that Grammy award winning singer Ashanti would be headlining the inaugural event.

The festival is set to span over three days and will begin on Oct.7 and last until Oct. 9, highlighting the city through live music and cultural programming.

The festival will also host panelists that will speak on a number of topics, ranging from technology to economic growth.

The best of Little Rock's music, arts, business, and culture will all be showcased during this three day event.