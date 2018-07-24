LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A man shot in Envy Nightclub back in August of last year has filed a lawsuit alleging negligence by the club to properly screening guests for guns.

A press release from Derek Terry's attorney cites "no less than 220" incidents at the club, many of which involved "serious violent crimes, including multiple shooting incidents, as well as incidents of gun violence, allegations of rape, and assaults and batteries."

On April 4, David Whitlock pleaded guilty to shooting Derek Terry in the leg on Aug. 27, 2017 and was sentenced to prison.

Whitlock was a convicted felon when he was allowed in the club with a stolen handgun in his jeans, the suit alleges.

Credit: Green and Gillispie

In his statement to police, Whitlock said "[the security guards] didn't do they job."

He goes on to say that there were other people in the club with guns and his gun was in his back pocket when he entered. He also told police that no one patted him down and that the metal detector wand didn't go off when it passed over the gun.

Josh Gillispie of Green & Gillispie, Attorneys at Law and Cara Boyd Connors of Davenport Law are representing Terry in the suit.

