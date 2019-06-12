LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A community meeting over the Little Rock School District ran over schedule Thursday night due to the volume of input.

People had a lot to say about the state's plans to redraw the boundaries between schools.

After beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Community Advisory Board (CAB) members heard public comments.

The CAB voted 5 to 1 in support of option two.

LRSD

Superintendent Michael Poore emphasized the fact that any votes by the CAB will go into another phase of public feedback so parents and other citizens can weigh in on the decision.

