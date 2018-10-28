LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - After a gunman opened fire, killing 11 in a Pennsylvania synagogue Saturday, Oct. 27, Rabbi Barry Block is left to comfort members of his congregation in Little Rock.

"Today is a tragic, horrible day in America,” Block said. “Of course, especially as its strong impact on Jews, but I would think all Americans would be horrified."

Block is rabbi at Congregation B'nai Israel, where about 130 families worship.

"Even in America where we have known unparalleled freedom, we know that we could be the victims of a hate crime," Block said of his congregation. "We're not alone. Members of other groups could be victims of hate crimes. We also know there's a terrible scourge of gun violence in America today. And yet, we also know that even at darker times of Jewish history, Jews have lived proudly and openly in service to God and in service to the community. And we will continue to do that," he said.

Rabbi Block said he spoke with the FBI and Little Rock Police Department following Saturday's attack in Pittsburgh. In an email to members of Congregation B'nai Israel on Saturday, Block said LRPD "assured that additional patrols will pass by our congregation in the days ahead."

"We do, of course have security arrangements,” Block said. “We’ve been in contact with law enforcement today. Law enforcement was already familiar with our security arrangements, and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep our congregants safe at worship or at any time they come to the congregation.”

And on a day when hatred was directed toward his community, Rabbi Block asks for those of all backgrounds to pray for the people affected and come together as one.

“We all need to love and care for each other in this society,” he said.

Congregation B'nai Israel will hold a brief memorial service in the Temple Sanctuary on Monday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

