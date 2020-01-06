LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Conway man Patrick Randall said he and his friends were peacefully protesting on South Broadway Street in downtown Little Rock Saturday when they saw a car drive towards them.

"A man got out of his car with a pack of water bottles and peanut butter crackers. His wife helped as well. We all worked together and passed everything out to the rest of the protestors," Randall told THV11.

He said he posted the video of the couple—who happen to be white—helping the group in an effort to highlight some good deeds after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited protests against police brutality throughout the nation, including Little Rock, where a curfew was enacted by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday.

"[The video] visually shows how these protests were never meant to be Black vs. White. It is Everyone vs. Racism & Police Brutality," Randall said.

"It also shows how regardless of race or ethnicity, it is possible to put all of our differences aside and be in this fight together!"

