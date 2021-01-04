Drag racing now illegal in Little Rock after city council passes ordinance

It is now illegal to caravan and drag race within Little Rock city limits. If caught, a person could face up to $1,000 in fines.

It is now illegal to caravan and drag race within Little Rock city limits after the city council passed an ordinance Tuesday, April 20.

If caught, a person could face up to $1,000 in fines.

The ordinance also adds that private businesses would have to post signs on their property enforcing no trespassing after hours.

The ordinance comes after a December ordinance from Mayor Scott that was considered "temporary."