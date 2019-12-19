LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a Facebook post, Ernie Biggs decided not to renew its lease at the end of the month, saying "all good things must come to an end."

The beloved dueling piano bar located in the Rivermarket District in downtown Little Rock also said, "we will miss not operating what has been a firm fixture in Little Rock’s nightlife for almost two decades."

The bar didn't specifically disclose reasoning for closing, but ended the post with "it’s been fun and we thank you."

More on this story as it develops.