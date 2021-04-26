Families of Cheatham Park victims call for an end to gun violence

22-year-old Devontay Allen was shot and killed. Three and four-year-old girls were also injured when someone drove by and started shooting.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The families of the victims shot in the Cheatham Park drive-by shooting in east Little Rock on Sunday are begging for a stop to the gun violence in Little Rock.

22-year-old Devontay Allen was shot and killed. Two girls, aged 3 and 4, were also shot and recovering. This is the third time this year a shooting has happened in a Little Rock park.

"We have to pull together. It doesn't have to be like this," Duna Walker said.

The victims' families came back to the park on Monday, calling for a stop to the violence.

"Talk to y'all kids. Put the guns down," Kimberly Allen, Devontay's mother, said.

Devontay would often play basketball at the east Little Rock park. The Central High School graduate was shot and killed when someone opened fire on the playground.

"This is all he wanted to do was play basketball. But, Black on Black crime, he couldn't play basketball," Kimberly said.

Little Rock police have yet to name a suspect. Kimberly is asking for whoever did this to come forward.

"I will never sleep. We have to come together. And whoever did it, get on your knees and pray," she said.

4-year-old Nelida was also shot and is recovering. 3-year-old Bray-Leigh is still at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

"She's in a body cast. So, I've got to care for her for the next two to three months with a steel rod between her legs," Duna Walker said.

Walker is Bray-Leigh's grandmother, traumatized by what's happening in the community.

"I just laid another grandson to rest a week and a half ago from gun violence… this gun violence has to stop," she said.

These families are also asking for city leaders to step up and focus on making these communities safer so kids don't have to be afraid of playing outside.

"We need to figure out how these kids are getting these guns and start holding them accountable," Walker said.