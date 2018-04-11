LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - During an emotional ceremony the family and friends of Ebby Steppach gathered to plant a tree Sunday, Nov. 4 in a West Little Rock park. The tree was planted in Chalamont Park, and Halos Investigations held the ceremony to show that Ebby won't be forgotten.

H alos Investigations said Ebby’s loved ones are like family to their team.

“Has looked for Ebby since the day she went missing,” her mother Laurie Jernigan said.

Ebby was 18-years-old when she was last seen in October of 2015.

Her car was found at the park a couple days later, and her body was found there last May. Now, a tree will grow in the park as a rooted reminder of Ebby.

“So that she’s not forgotten. To show our love for her,” Halos Investigations case manager, Mike Pitonyak, said.

E bby’s mom hopes this will send a message of love to park visitors.

“My prayer for this tree is every parent that sees it, sees this plaque and holds their children a little safer,” Jernigan said.

She said Ebby loved children so the location of the tree, near the playscape, is perfect.

“That every child that sees this tree, that plays around this tree, that’s on this playground, is filled with the joy of the Lord,” Jernigan said.

Planting the tree isn’t the only thing they’re doing to keep Ebby’s memory alive.

“We honor our ones that have been missing that have been found deceased,” case manager, Tina Storz, said.

The Halos Investigations Youth Empowerment program will make donations to a safe house in memory of Ebby.

“We will be donating and giving a gift to a safe house of our choice,” said Storz.

Ebby's mother is still not giving up and hoping to find out who is responsible.

