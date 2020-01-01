LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Blanca Martinez gave birth to Anselmo at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2020, after a whopping 14 hour labor at UAMS in Little Rock.

Anselmo is the couple's first baby, and they had trouble explaining their excitement. "It's a lot of emotions you can't describe," Salvador said.

Blanca's labor started at 10:00 a.m. on December 31. The new parents laughed, agreeing Anselmo was definitely ready to arrive.

first baby 2020
KTHV
first baby 2020
KTHV

Congrats to Blanca and Salvador and welcome to the world, baby Anselmo!

