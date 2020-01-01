LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Blanca Martinez gave birth to Anselmo at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2020, after a whopping 14 hour labor at UAMS in Little Rock.

Anselmo is the couple's first baby, and they had trouble explaining their excitement. "It's a lot of emotions you can't describe," Salvador said.

Blanca's labor started at 10:00 a.m. on December 31. The new parents laughed, agreeing Anselmo was definitely ready to arrive.

Congrats to Blanca and Salvador and welcome to the world, baby Anselmo!

