LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The City of Little Rock opened four cooling centers on July 19 and 20 because of a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Four community centers available for those who need to escape the heat.

Each of the cooling centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parks and Recreation staff is on hand at each of these facilities to assist citizens and provide them with a place to get out of the heat, water to drink and restroom facilities.

These are the locations:

Dunbar Community Center – 1001 W. 16th

East Little Rock Community Center – 2500 East 6th Street

Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road

West Central Community Center – 4521 John Barrow Road

