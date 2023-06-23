x
Little Rock structure fire leaves 4 dead, investigation underway

Four people have died following an overnight structure fire in Little Rock, according to reports.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to reports, four people have died following an overnight structure fire in Little Rock.

The fire reportedly happened around 2:00 a.m. in a home located on Greenfield Drive.

Fire crews responded to the call and during the search of the home, found four people that were dead as a result. 

Little Rock police and Little Rock fire crews are reportedly working together on the investigation. 

There is no other information at this time, but we will work to provide more information as it becomes available. 

