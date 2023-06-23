Little Rock structure fire leaves 4 dead, investigation underway

Four people have died following an overnight structure fire in Little Rock, according to reports.

The fire reportedly happened around 2:00 a.m. in a home located on Greenfield Drive.

Fire crews responded to the call and during the search of the home, found four people that were dead as a result.

Little Rock police and Little Rock fire crews are reportedly working together on the investigation.