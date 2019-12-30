LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITTLE ROCK:

In a direct effort to curb drunk driving, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) partnered with Rainwater Holt & Sexton and Little Rock Yellow Cab to offer free rides home for anyone who has a little too much to drink on New Year's Eve into the morning.

Rides will be paid for between 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. New Years Day.

Pick up locations must be in Little Rock and the destination has to be within 20 miles of wherever you are picked up.

Rainwater Holt & Sexton Be safe this New Year's Eve! If you need a ride home, call Little Rock Yellow Cab! The bill is on us! Between 11pm to 3am we are paying for cab rides home. Just let your driver know that Rainwater,...

The ride also has to be a ride home. When you call the number (501) 222-2222, mention to your driver that Rainwater Holt & Sexton is picking up the tab.

JOHNSON COUNTY:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with City-Metro Taxi Co and will be providing free rides home on New Year’s Eve from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The ride can only be home, not to another party. The numbers you can call are below:

City-Metro Taxi:

479-979-4142

Sheriff Office:

479-754-2200 OR

479-214-8075

OUACHITA COUNTY:

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office is offering free rides as well, with "no bail required!"

The offer stands only for rides home.

Call the Ouachita County dispatch at (870) 231-5300 ext. 1 for your safe and free ride home anywhere in the county.

RELATED: Arkansas towing company provides free service during New Year celebrations

RELATED: What you need to know before you start drinking in the River Market streets