LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport announced that Frontier Airlines will begin a nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, starting Friday, Nov. 16.

The new route will be offered Mondays and Fridays on an Airbus A320, which seats 186-passengers.

Introductory fares may be found at Frontier Airlines website.

The announcement follows an increase in the number of passengers so far this year at the state’s largest airport. The summer has been particularly busy as travelers flying out of Clinton National rose eight percent in July and ten percent for August, according to airlines.

“We thank Frontier Airlines for adding another destination as we work to increase routes,” said Chairwoman Stacy Hurst, Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission. “We’re also appreciative of our passengers who create demand for new air service each time they fly from Little Rock.”

Frontier resumed operating in Little Rock on March 1. High demand has already resulted in the carrier boosting the schedule for its nonstop route to Denver.

