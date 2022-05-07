Gov. Hutchinson announces date for special session

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the upcoming date for the special session on Tuesday. The special session is expected to happen the week of August 8th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson reacted to the record state surplus on Tuesday, and he also announced his intent to call an Extraordinary Session of the Arkansas General Assembly.

“June revenue collection was more than $150 million above forecast, leaving a net surplus for the year in excess of $1.6 billion for the fiscal year. This represents the largest surplus in Arkansas history and demonstrates the state is collecting too much in tax revenue. Our collections are above last year, despite the tax reductions enacted last year. This growth is attributable to the state’s dynamic job creation coming out of the pandemic and increased consumer buying power," said Gov. Hutchinson.